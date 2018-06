Future of transport: From Dubai to Abu Dhabi in 12 minutes First pod prototype for Dubai’s proposed 700 mph “Hyperloop”, an ultra-high-speed train that travels like a jet. It is expected to significantly cut travel time between Dubai and Abu Dhabi to just about 12 minutes, from the current 90 minutes.

This innovation, using a futuristic mode of vacuum tube-based transport, would lead to an estimated savings of $800 million in lost working hours, according to proponents.

On Saturday, the Dubai Media Office twitted a video of what it stated was the first pod prototype for... citeste mai mult