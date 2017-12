Tragica poveste a gimnastei sovietice Elena Muhina

The tragic tale of Soviet gymnastics star Elena Mukhina news Eleven years ago, former gymnastics star Elena Mukhina, whose life and sports career were ruined by a tragic training accident, passed away in Moscow at the age of 46.

Mukhina, the embodiment of elegance and strength, sacrificed her life and health in attempt to win an Olympic medal for her country. Her tragic story, which stunned the gymnastics world, is a sad reminder of the price top-level athletes can sometimes pay in their bid to reach the pinnacle of their sport.

Mukhina was orphaned at the age of five, after her mother died in an apartment fire.

