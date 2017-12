Tesla Roadster is prepped for SpaceX mission take-off at Cape Canaveral SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk has revealed the first image of the Tesla sports car which his company will rocket to the red planet.

The brains and capital behind the Falcon 9 reusable rocket, Musk earlier this month announced his plans to launch a Tesla Roadster – playing a David Bowie tune on a loop – into deep space.

Tags:

citeste mai mult