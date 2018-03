The oldest jewelry in South Caucasus is at Heydar Aliyev Center Baku, March 16, AZERTAC

The Heydar Aliyev Center has just added on display the oldest jewelry piece of the South Caucasus. The golden necklace of the Eneolithic period is included in “Azerbaijan Treasures: through the wave of history” permanent exhibition of the Center.

Speaking at the presentation, director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov said: “Demonstrating the oldest jewelry in the South Caucasus is a big honor for each employee of the Center.”

Director of the Institute... citeste mai mult

acum 57 min. in Cultura-Media, Vizualizari: 32 , Sursa: Amosnews in