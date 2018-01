U.S. Travel reacts to Trump’s Davos comments U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement reacting to President Trump’s comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We’ve been urging the president to proclaim America open for business, and we’re very encouraged that he did so on the world stage in Davos.

“Robust international inbound travel is part and parcel of capturing the vast economic benefit of engaging with the rest of the word. Travel, after... citeste mai mult