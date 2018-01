River Seine rising threatening Paris tourist spots French capital was on full alert for flooding today as the River Seine swelled to 13 feet above is usual levels.

The river flowing through the Paris reached 19.2 feet on Monday morning.

Water levels are not expected to begin receding before Tuesday after weeks of heavy rain hit the area.

Paris regional authorities say the floods have already caused damage in 240 towns.

The flooding in the area has closed roads and schools.

