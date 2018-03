A Tourism Success story for Bulgaria Tourism to Bulgaria is big and the reason Burgas and Varna airport. The secret is FRAPORT. Ulrich Heppe is the Chief Executive Officer of FRAPORT Twin Star Airport Management in Varna, Bulgaria.

eTN publisher Juergen Steinmetz caught up with Mr. Heppe and the head of communication for FRAPORT Mr. Robert Payne at the recent ITB trade show in Berlin.

There is a fascinating success story for Bulgarian Tourism. it’s the creative work by FRAPORT and their two airports in Burgas... citeste mai mult