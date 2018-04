Passengers of Southwest Flight 1380 reportedly receive USD5,000 Southwest Airlines has reportedly handed out checks for $5,000 to passengers on c which killed one after an engine explosion.

CNN reports at least three passengers have received checks accompanied with a letter expressing 'sincere apologies' for the incident which had been earlier described by a passenger as '25 minutes of sustained fear.'

A letter addressed to passenger Kamau Siwatu said: "We value you as our customer and hope you will allow us another opportunity to restore your confidence in Southwest as the airline you can count on for your travel needs. n this spirit, we are sending you a check in the... citeste mai mult