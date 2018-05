Palais de Tokyo: Paris gallery opens its doors to nudists A Paris gallery has opened its doors for the first time to nudists with 161 visitors appreciating art in the raw.

The Palais de Tokyo, a contemporary art museum in the exclusive 16th arrondissement (district), held the one-off event on Saturday.

After leaving their clothes in the cloakroom, visitors were able to view exhibitions before the gallery opened its doors to clothed art lovers.

The Paris Naturist Association hailed the idea as a great...

