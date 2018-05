DENVER IPW 2018 ATTRACTS OVER 6000 ATTENDEES Denver: More than 6,000 attendees from over 70 countries gathered in Denver May 19-23 for this year’s IPW—the travel industry's premier international marketplace and the largest generator of travel to the U.S.

IPW gathers travel professionals—including U.S. destinations, hotels, attractions, sports teams and transportation companies, and international tour operators, buyers and wholesalers from around the world—to meet in one place to help bring the world to America.

At this year’s IPW, there were 100,000... citeste mai mult