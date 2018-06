Romanian flag carrier TAROM posts €38 million losses in 2017 Romanian flag carrier TAROM posted losses of RON 172 million (EUR 38 million) in 2017, as the airline changed five general managers.

Last year was the tenth consecutive year when state-owned airline recorded loses.The negative result was over three times higher than in 2016 when the company saw losses of RON 47 million (some EUR 10 million).

The company’s revenues also declined last year by some 4.5%, to RON 1.025 billion (EUR 220 million).

TAROM carried some 2.35 million passengers last year, ranking... citeste mai mult