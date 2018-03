Escalation in West-Russia tension is frightening & dangerous – former diplomats What is most alarming, both in terms of the politicians and spokespeople on both sides, is that nobody seems to understand the danger of this steady escalation between the US and Russia, former US diplomat John Graham told RT.

Russia will expel 60 US diplomats and close the US Consulate in St. Petersburg in response to similar actions by Washington over the Skripal poisoning case. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced the retaliatory measures against the US and pledged a “mirror response” to other states that have kicked out Moscow’s diplomats.

However, the... citeste mai mult

ieri, 22:06 in Politica, Vizualizari: 48 , Sursa: Amosnews in