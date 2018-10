”Scot militarii la această urgenţă naţională. Ei (migranţii) vor fi arestaţi!”, a ameninţat locatarul Casei Albe pe Twitter.



Brandon Judd of the National Border Patrol Council is right when he says on @foxandfriends that the Democrat inspired laws make it tough for us to stop people at the Border. MUST BE CHANDED, but I am bringing out the military for this National Emergency. They will be stopped!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 October 2018

