Wynn Resorts CEO steps down amid sexual misconduct storm Under pressure casino mogul Steve Wynn has finally stepped down as Wynn Resorts CEO as damaging sexual misconduct claims continue to swirl around him.

Wynn cites the 'negative publicity' making his continued participation as the head of the company untenable.

It is also thought the scandal has come at a high financial cost to Wynn, with his personal fortune lighter by more than $400 million.

Wynn's stock price initially plunged and Nevada's influential Gaming Control Board was the latest to start an investigation.

Wynn is alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct with company employees over several decades...