What is Airbus and Boeing doing to stop Chinese rivals? China becomes a threat to the international aviation industry and producers of aircrafts. Airbus and Boeing are teaming up with smaller regional rivals to boost sales at the lower end of their $100 billion-a-year commercial plane duopoly, posing stiff competition to China’s efforts to grow its presence in the sector, said industry analysts.

US planemaker Boeing Co and Brazil’s Embraer SA said on Thursday that they were discussing a “potential combination” widely assumed to focus on jetliners,... citeste mai mult