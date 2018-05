Boeing ar putea pierde 20 miliarde dolari dintr-un contract cu Iranul

Boeing set to lose USD20 billion as US ditches Iran nuclear deal Plane makers Boeing and Airbus could be about to lose a mammoth $39 billion in aircraft sales thanks to President Donald Trump's pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said licenses to produce aircraft for Iranian airlines will be revoked.

Airlines had ordered about 200 new jets from Boeing, Airbus and ATR.

Even though Airbus is a non-US entity, the new sanctions would affect its contracts as it includes US-built parts.

Airbus is currently mulling the potential impact.

