10 more countries could recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely has told a radio station that 10 more countries are considering recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital following the earlier declaration by Guatemala.

Speaking to Kan Bet public radio, Hotovely said the 10 states are following the lead of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, who Sunday declared the Guatemalan embassy would be moved to Jerusalem. The Central American country, along with six other states, voted with the US and Israel in contrast to the rest of the UN General Assembly which last week voted 128-9 to condemn the US decision to recognize Jerusalem. The other... citeste mai mult

azi, 09:37 in Politica, Vizualizari: 40 , Sursa: Amosnews in